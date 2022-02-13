Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
-
Transgender, nonbinary, lesbian and gay youth in Arkansas, and across the county, lacking access to proper gender-confirming apparel and undergarments,…
-
Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is hosting "Queer Camp" July 5th - 10th for Arkansas LGBTQ+ youth and their families. Campers…
-
Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church returns to begin a new list of seasonal reading recommendations. This time, he suggests Presumed…
-
Pastor Clint Schnekloth from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church discusses his summer meetings with elected Arkansas officials in Washington.