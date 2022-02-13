-
What do you hear when you look at an image?What do you see when you hear a piece of music? These senses intersect in the new Sonic Images series from the…
-
After fifty years, an iconic music store in Fayetteville, is under new ownership. We talk to the new owners of Ben Jack's about their plans.
-
Classical guitarist Milos Karadaglic says of Joaquin Rodrigo's "Concierto De Aranjuez" that it serves a different reality "where emotions overflow and the…
-
Guitarist extraordinaire Jason Vieaux explores fast and slow traditional and modern in a juxtaposition of sounds of his new album Play.