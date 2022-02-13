Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
IDEALS Institute
-
Beginning in March, three cohorts of nonprofits from across northwest Arkansas will be partnering with the IDEALS Institute. For more information about…
-
The IDEALS Institute at the University of Arkansas has received major grant funding from Walton Family Foundation. Joe Randall, the senior program officer…
-
The IDEALS Institute at the University of Arkansas delivers diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training to state agencies, institutions, and community…