Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
in-studio performance
-
Live music takes to the streets with “Live at the Five and Dime,” a series of intimate sidewalk concerts presented by the University of Arkansas Music…
-
A piano has 88 keys, so it makes sense that the 88th day of the year should be when we celebrate this versatile instrument. German composer and sound…
-
Color is the theme for the University of Arkansas' Arkansas New Music Ensemble winter concert tonight at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center. "Kind of…
-
Storybook Strings is a string quartet that transforms childrens' books via string quartet and narration. This brainchild of violinist Elizabeth Lyon…
-
University of Arkansas trombone professor Cory Mixdorf includes a piece inspired by aliens in his upcoming concert when he performs Howard Buss’s “Alien…
-
While The Show Ponies were in town last week, they stopped by the studio to play a number of their songs, including this one titled "Fried Apricot Pies."
-
The Los Angeles-based band The Show Ponies recently visited Northwest Arkansas for a couple of performances.
-
Here, the Florida-to-Ozarks transplants perform their song "Down on My Knees."
-
Both members of Mountain Shore moved to the Arkansas Ozarks after a long time in Florida. They say moving to a place with all four seasons has inspired…