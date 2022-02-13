Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
incarceration
The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit, a prison alternative for people with mental health needs, will reopen under managament from the…
This month Returning Home, a Springdale-based nonprofit that works with those at-risk of recidivism, began a new Community Alternative Program. CAP gives…
A local office of The Bail Project is now operating in Northwest Arkansas. Madeline Porta, a bail disruptor, explains how the group works.
Keesha Middlemass is an associate professor of Political Science at Trinity University in San Antonio. She studies the challenges facing convicted felons…
Prison reform activist, Morgan Holladay, with the Little Rock nonprofit, Compassion Works for All, is facilitating a free workshop Friday at Wattle Hollow…
It has been a year since Tim Murray, Director Emeritus of the Pretrial Justice Institute, was with us to talk about bail reform. He was in northwest…
The Steele Center Office Suites building in Springdale is being transformed into a resource for people who used to be incarcerated. Various agencies like…
A half dozen criminal justice and prison reform groups in Arkansas are collaborating under a new campaign initiative called decARcerate.
Arkansas is planning for more prison space.
Many people arrested have to post bail before being released from jail. Not everybody has access to money and some stay in jail for a long time. Tim…