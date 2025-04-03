Arkansas Congressman co-sponsors resolution declaring April "Second Chance Month"
Arkansas 4th District Congressman Bruce Westerman is one of nine members of Congress co-sponsoring a resolution declaring April as “Second Chance Month.” The resolution aims to create pathways for previously and currently incarcerated people.
Westerman said Congress needs to break down stigmas attached to incarceration and reducing recidivism rates.
Sponsors of the resolution include five Republicans and four Democrats.