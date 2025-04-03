© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas Congressman co-sponsors resolution declaring April "Second Chance Month"

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published April 3, 2025 at 3:05 PM CDT
Canva Stock

Arkansas 4th District Congressman Bruce Westerman is one of nine members of Congress co-sponsoring a resolution declaring April as “Second Chance Month.” The resolution aims to create pathways for previously and currently incarcerated people. 

Westerman said Congress needs to break down stigmas attached to incarceration and reducing recidivism rates.

Sponsors of the resolution include five Republicans and four Democrats.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
