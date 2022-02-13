Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Jennifer Koh
-
"I think what it is, is that art in general is a wonderful place to feel connected to human beings," Jennifer Koh explains to Of Note's Katy Henriksen…
-
"I think that was the first thing I ever fought for," said violinist Jennifer Koh regarding Tchaikovsky's violin concerto, which she begged her teacher to…
-
Violinist Jennifer Koh continues her "Bach and Beyond" project, which she explains "presnets the works of Bach that I have long loved, in communion with…
-
Bela Bartok's late work "Sonata for Solo Violin" certainly nods to Bach. Jennifer Koh's paired the piece with Bach's Sonata No. 1 in G minor on her latest…