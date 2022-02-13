Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center
-
Jennifer Jolley, composer and an assistant professor of composition at Texas Tech University, will be on the University of Arkansas campus to work with…
-
Maryamsadat Amirvaghefi is one of the artists featured in "Islamic Art in Context" up now at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of…
-
It's not often you can experience four iconic works for piano in one concert, but that's exactly the case when Russian-born, New York City-trained, Ilya…
-
When Sylvia Milo visited the Mozart home in Salzburg, Austria, she was struck by a small family portrait of a young woman alongside Wolfgang Amadeus also…
-
Tonight, Victor and Penny and the Loose Change Orchestra will perform at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. Although the show is sold…
-
Although the ragtime craze was all the rage in dance halls at the turn of the 20th century, a century later few performers tackle this crucial part of…
-
While growing up, mezzo-soprano Sarah Mesko, 33, thought of the age as the "Jesus birthday." Although she may not be the next Messiah, this University of…
-
The multifarious sounds of folk and world music dominate the Faulkner Performing Arts Center's (FPAC) third season on the University of Arkansas campus…
-
Although Haydn wrote 68 string quartets and is the father of the form, the Saint Lawrence String Quartet, based at Stanford University where they run the…
-
It's hard to believe the state-of-the-art Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the UA campus is already a year old. I take a look back as well as find out…