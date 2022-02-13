-
After losing his right arm in the First World War, musician Paul Wittgenstein resolved to become a one-armed pianist. Since he lacked the gift of…
-
In her collection that celebrates the golden age of cinema Nicola Benedetti shines in Korngold's luxurious violin concerto. Tune in for her rendering and…
-
Many classical composers were inspired by Shakespeare including Korngold in his suite for chamber orchestra from "Much Ado About Nothing." Hear that plus…
-
Aram Khachaturian's forceful 2nd symphony known as 'The Bell' began soon after Nazi invasion of Russia in 1940 and was first performed in 1943. Hear it in…