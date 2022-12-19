KUAF partners with Walton Arts Center on 100 Photographs by Andrew Kilgore Exhibition

-
KUAF is proud to partner with Walton Arts Center on the retrospective exhibition 100 Photographs by Andrew Kilgore. From his entry in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Andrew Wilson Kilgore is a Fayetteville photographer best known for his arresting black-and-white portraits, primarily of fellow Arkansans set against a plain backdrop. By his own estimation, Kilgore photographed more than 30,000 people in Arkansas between early 1971 and late 2011. KUAF has scoured our archives to find the voices and stories of some of the people featured in the exhibition. Take a listen below to the voices behind some of the photographs from 100 Photographs by Andrew Kilgore. This project is supported in part by a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Exhibition underwriters are Hershey and Denise Garner. Framing donated by Aaron Randall of Frame Fayetteville.
-
Longtime Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Arkansas and the author of 47 books, Ellen Gilchrist spoke with Rebecca Newth for Ozarks at Large about her writing process and about writing in so many different forms.
-
One of the two songs recorded for their only 45 rpm record, this is We're Gonna Have a Good Time Tonight by Sarge and Shirley West.
-
Sarge and Shirley West, the first African American country music duo to tour the country and residents of Fayetteville South side, recorded one 45 rpm record in their careers. Rachel Reynolds, artist and folklorist, talks about Sarge and Shirley, their music, their sons and their important to the community. From “The KUAF Vinyl Hour.”
-
Daisy Bates, American civil rights activist, publisher, journalist, and lecturer who played a leading role in the Little Rock Integration Crisis of 1957, speaks with Sharita Patterson for Ozarks at Large on being recognized by the University of Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas Communities in 1996.
-
Longtime host of Shades of Jazz and founder of the NWA Jazz Society, Robert Ginsburg, defines what makes jazz, jazz, for Ozarks at Large.
-
Then Governor Bill Clinton announces he's running for President of the United States from a press conference in Little Rock. Originally aired on Ozarks at Large.