Ozarks At Large

A Lifetime of Capturing Stories in a Fraction of a Second

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 10, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST
2013-reluctance-to-engage-5---interview-6.jpg
1 of 6  — 2013-reluctance-to-engage-5---interview-6.jpg
Image from Andrew Kilgore's "Reluctance to Engage, 2011-2014" collection.
Andrew Kilgore / Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center
1970-sunrise-1---interview-1.jpg
2 of 6  — 1970-sunrise-1---interview-1.jpg
Image from Kilgore's "Sunrise, 1970" collection.
Andrew Kilgore / Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center
1976-fayetteville-townfolk-2---interview-2.jpg
3 of 6  — 1976-fayetteville-townfolk-2---interview-2.jpg
Image from Kilgore's "Fayetteville Townfolk, 1976-1981" collection.
Andrew Kilgore / Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center
1979-fayetteville-people-17---interview-3.jpg
4 of 6  — 1979-fayetteville-people-17---interview-3.jpg
Image from Kilgore's "Fayetteville Townfolk, 1976-1981" collection.
Andrew Kilgore / Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center
1981-we-drew-a-circle-1---interview-4.jpg
5 of 6  — 1981-we-drew-a-circle-1---interview-4.jpg
Image from Kilgore's "We Drew a Circle, 1981-1984" collection.
Andrew Kilgore / Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center
1993-healing-changes-6---interview-5.jpg
6 of 6  — 1993-healing-changes-6---interview-5.jpg
Image from Kilgore's "Healing Changes, 1991-1994" collection.
Andrew Kilgore / Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center

Andrew Kilgore has been photographing people for decades. He's passionate about helping us all see people we might not otherwise meet. A 100-photograph collection from his career is currently at the Walton Arts Center.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
