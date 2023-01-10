A Lifetime of Capturing Stories in a Fraction of a Second

KUAF is proud to partner with Walton Arts Center on the retrospective exhibition 100 Photographs by Andrew Kilgore. From his entry in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Andrew Wilson Kilgore is a Fayetteville photographer best known for his arresting black-and-white portraits, primarily of fellow Arkansans set against a plain backdrop. By his own estimation, Kilgore photographed more than 30,000 people in Arkansas between early 1971 and late 2011. KUAF has scoured our archives to find the voices and stories of some of the people featured in the exhibition. Take a listen below to the voices behind some of the photographs from 100 Photographs by Andrew Kilgore. This project is supported in part by a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Exhibition underwriters are Hershey and Denise Garner. Framing donated by Aaron Randall of Frame Fayetteville.