A Lifetime of Capturing Stories in a Fraction of a Second
1 of 6 — 2013-reluctance-to-engage-5---interview-6.jpg
Image from Andrew Kilgore's "Reluctance to Engage, 2011-2014" collection.
Andrew Kilgore / Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center
2 of 6 — 1970-sunrise-1---interview-1.jpg
Image from Kilgore's "Sunrise, 1970" collection.
Andrew Kilgore / Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center
3 of 6 — 1976-fayetteville-townfolk-2---interview-2.jpg
Image from Kilgore's "Fayetteville Townfolk, 1976-1981" collection.
Andrew Kilgore / Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center
4 of 6 — 1979-fayetteville-people-17---interview-3.jpg
Image from Kilgore's "Fayetteville Townfolk, 1976-1981" collection.
Andrew Kilgore / Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center
5 of 6 — 1981-we-drew-a-circle-1---interview-4.jpg
Image from Kilgore's "We Drew a Circle, 1981-1984" collection.
Andrew Kilgore / Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center
6 of 6 — 1993-healing-changes-6---interview-5.jpg
Image from Kilgore's "Healing Changes, 1991-1994" collection.
Andrew Kilgore / Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center
Andrew Kilgore has been photographing people for decades. He's passionate about helping us all see people we might not otherwise meet. A 100-photograph collection from his career is currently at the Walton Arts Center.