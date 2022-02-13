Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Since 1986, Welcome Health has provided completely free medical services for low-income and underserved residents. There will be a 35th anniversary…
According to a new report from Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, more than 150,000 Arkansans are estimated to be newly food insecure since the…
Applications open today for a new, supplemental crisis program that will assist low-income Arkansans with their utility bills. Households can apply by…
On today's show, we learn about a new program that aims to provide assistance paying heating bills for low-income area residents. Also, we remember four…
EOA of Washington County is now accepting applications for its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Eligible applicants can have a utility bill paid…