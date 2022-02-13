Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Join us to hear Mahler's famed adagietto from his 9th symphony, a Beethoven and Brahms quartet, a Rachmaninov piano sonata and more are available for a…
“We are in the world of Mahler where musical references and symbolism play a role,” Thomas Dausgaard, guest conductor of the Seattle Symphony, says of…
KUAF’s Sunday Symphony provides two and a half hours of full symphonic works. This allows for a wide variety of pieces from different classical…
Conductor Gustavo Dudamel calls Mahler's Seventh a "cosmic symphony -- a symphony of everything," explaining "from chaos to glory, sarcasm to tenderness,…
Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez leads the New Orchestra of Washington in their recent recording of Klaus Simon’s arrangement of Mahler’s 4th symphony. The…
The Simón Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela provides an opportunity for children and young adults to pursue music in meaningful ways, helping them to…
More than one thousand musicians and vocalists performed the debut of Gustav Mahler’s legendary eighth symphony. On this week’s Sunday Symphony, listen as…
Tim Page writes in the liner notes to Mahler's 2nd symphony recorded by the New York Philharmonic under Bernstein, that Mahler's 2nd "provides a…
The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) presents Mozart's 35th and Mahler's 1st Symphony for their final concert of the season Saturday, May 10. Known…