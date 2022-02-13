-
Arkansas voters yesterday overwhelmingly approved Issue 5 on the ballot, which will result in an increase of the state's minimum wage to $11 by 2021. We…
-
Republican gubernatorial hopeful Asa Hutchinson and GOP Senate hopeful Tom Cotton say they will vote for a measure that would raise the Arkansas minimum…
-
The designs for three commemorative coins to benefit the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith have been approved by the U.S. Treasury. Plus, backers of an…
-
A study released yesterday by Oxfam International suggests that many workers in Arkansas would benefit from a raise in the federal minimum wage. A…
-
Roby Brock Speaks with REv. Stephen Copley who leads Give Arkansas a Raise Now.