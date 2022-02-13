Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Movies
-
Courtney Lanning says the new film Dog is not just bad, but is irrepsonsible.
-
Courtney Lanning says the new rom-com Marry Me, with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, may not break new ground...but it is better than most holiday-adjacent romance movies.
-
Courtney Lanning says a new, independent movie is silly...but there are cute animals. The Wolf and the Lion is coming to theaters this week.
-
We go into our archives for archives. We listen again to a Pryor Center collection of clips we first aired in March, 2021 about movies made in Arkansas.
-
Courtney Lanning says a sixth installment in the animated Ice Age franchise looks a little less shiny and has a couple more laughs for younger viewers.
-
Not many new movies, and no blockbusters, are hitting theater screens this month. Courtney Lanning says that leaves room for a winter gem, Sing a Bit of…
-
The new anime film Belle places the familiar Beauty and the Beast directly into 2022. Courtney Lanning says the movie delivers an unexpected, and welcome,…
-
Courtney Lanning says the latest Bruce Willis film, American Siege, doesn't provide anything new, but does provide what you might expect.
-
George Clooney directs a quiet new movie (with Ben Affleck and Christopher Lloyd) that critic Courtney Lanning says emerges in blockbuster season and…
-
Don't Look Up features a cast of Oscar winners and stalwarts. Courtney Lanning says the movie's plot about trying to inform the public of an impending…