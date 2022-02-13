-
Northwest Technical Institute has established a nonprofit foundation to help support the construction of a new medical building. The $10,000 million,…
The Byrd Welding Center is the first new building to constructed on Northwest Technical Institute's Springdale campus in 20 years. The facility will help…
After six years at the helm, Blake Robertson is retiring as president of Northwest Technical Institute June 13. During the last year, NWTI has started…
A new welding center will increase Northwest Technical Institute's ability to train more students, which can help with a shortage in the industry. The…
Hundreds of homes are being built in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, as well as other regions across the country, but the building boom is facing…
Northwest Technical Institute celebrated four decades of providing career and technical education to Northwest Arkansas. The school has grown over the…