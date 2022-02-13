Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NWA Jazz Society
-
Robert Ginsburg, the host of Shades of Jazz on KUAF, helps us prepare for the return of Bill Frisell to Fayetteville. The guitarist will play twice at the…
-
For the sixth year some of the area's best young musicians will team up with jazz professionals.
-
The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society is starting their monthly jazz jam again this week. Musicians will gather at the Roots HQ Thursday night for the first…
-
Sunday evening at six the NWA Jazz All Star ensemble will take the state, safely, at the Walton Arts Center. They'll be joined by Bobby Watson, the…
-
As spring arrives, venues are beginning to carefully welcome musicians back to the stage. Robert Ginsburg, who is the long-time host of Shades of Jazz on…