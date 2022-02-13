Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
painting
Prolific Arkansas artist George Dombek works everyday, ten hours a day, in complete isolation in his forested studio/gallery complex creating his…
How does a London native born to Pakistani immigrants end up moving to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to create detailed portraits adorned in elaborate duptta…
Trained in trompe l'oeil realism, Jody Thompson decided to go back to school after 20 years between degrees to hone his paintings into abstraction, a form…
Abstract paintings brimming with kinetic brushstrokes represent "Filter Fuzz," a collection from Fayetteville artist Stephanie Petet now on display at…
When obtrusive buildings encroached on Anne Reichardt's view outside her home in Fayetteville, the artist turned frustration into inspiration. The…
What does the era of social media, where the selfie has entered the lexicon as an endlessly reproducible format, mean for the figure in art? That's a…