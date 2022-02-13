-
Several thousand households and businesses in Pea Ridge in Benton County suddenly lost their natural gas supply last Tuesday in the midst of back-to-back…
-
The Pea Ridge Planning Comission has approved an auxillary permit for Walmart and its partner company, Zipline, to launch a drove delivery hub at one of…
-
Community Clinic is opening its eighth school-based health center inside the new Pea Ridge High School. The clinic, which had its soft opening Monday, is…
-
The Arkansas Activities Association has cancelled all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coaches around the region are adapting to the end of the…
-
Pea Ridge Schools Superintendent Rick Neal discusses the school district's future plans to deal with student growth after residents voted against a 5.1…