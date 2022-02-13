-
KUAF Operations Manager Pete Hartman speaks over the phone with Dani Dean of Peace At Home Family Shelter. Peace at Home Family Shelter is a nonprofit…
-
Peace at Home Family Shelter is continuing to serve clients during the pandemic. Officials say social distancing means there is an increased likelihood…
-
Yesterday, Peace at Home Family Shelter hosted a ribbon cutting to formally announce an expansion of 16 new beds.
-
After launching a capital campaign last year, Peace at Home Family Shelter is ready to begin renovation of its unfinished second floor. The project will…