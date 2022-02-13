-
On Thursday, the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas delivered its recommendations to Governor Asa Hutchinson, who established…
-
After five months of meetings, the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas is getting ready to submit its report and…
-
After Fayetteville voters approved nearly $37 million in funding for a new police department headquarters in a special election in 2019, the city has…
-
On Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the formation of the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas following weeks of…