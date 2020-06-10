© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Law Enforcement Task Force Members Outline Ideas for Statewide Reforms

KUAF
Published June 10, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
Jimmy Warren (left) and KenDrell Collins (right) are part of the governor's Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas.

On Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the formation of the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas following weeks of protests in the state and across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The task force is made up of 18 members including Black Lives Matter activists and law enforcement officials, as well as city and state leaders. We speak with KenDrell Collins, an assistant federal public defender, and Jimmy Warren, a community activist in Conway, who are both on the task force, about their ideas and goals for statewide reforms.

