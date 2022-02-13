-
Nearly a dozen artists created nine murals this summer in Fayetteville during the city's inaugural Sprayetteville Street Art Festival adding more public…
Each year the Unexpected, a public art festival in Fort Smith slowly expands to reach new audiences. The murals- vibrant, graphic, comedic and arresting-…
Green Candy is an art action presented by Experience Fayetteville and JustKids with the goal of generating discussion around waste and sustainability…
Large-scale paintings have appeared on buildings in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Springdale this month. The subject matter ranges from the Experience…
International artists will once again paint murals in downtown Fort Smith as part of The Unexpected. Now in its second year, this art initiative is…
The Bentonville Public Art Advisory Committee and Visit Bentonville are looking for artists to help add more public art to the city. They are seeking…
A new mural near Shiloh Square was created by Parson Hills Elementary students and students in Helen Tyson Middle School's EAST Initiative. The mural is…