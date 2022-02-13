Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Racial Cleansing
Researchers with the Terrorism Research Center, housed in the University of Arkansas Department of Sociology and Criminology, were awarded a major…
A memorial to three men murdered in Fayetteville more than 150 years ago will be unvelied Saturday. The marker was created through efforts of the…
As many as a thousand African American residents of Catcher, an unincorporated community in rural Crawford County, were driven from their homes in the…
Aaron William Clarke and Jessica Angelica, with over 80 other Black Lives Matter supporters, demonstrated in Zinc, Arkansas Sunday afternoon calling for…
J. Chester Johnson grew up in Arkansas, but didn't learn about the Elaine Massacre in school. Hundreds of African-Americans were murdered by whites in one…
A program on racial terror lynching in Washington County will be presented at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History this Saturday at 2 p.m., by Margaret Holcomb,…