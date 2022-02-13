Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Recycling
-
In 2017, Fayetteville City Council adopted a new Solid Waste Reduction, Diversion and Recycing Master Plan, which aims to achieve a goal of 40% waste…
-
The Northwest Arkansas Council has launched a new web portal to help residents and businesses navigate what they can recycle and where they can recycle.…
-
The new northwest Arkansas franchise Junk King not only takes away your unwanted junk, the "green" hauler also reuses and recycles a good portion of your…
-
Boston Mountain Solid Waste District in Prairie Grove and the city of Fayetteville have initiated a mobile household hazardous waste program for residents…
-
Today we are joined by Richard Emms, who is part of the group Food Recycling Solutions, as well as Micheal Kraus, from a group known as Food Loops. They…
-
The University of Arkansas Razorback Recycling program is feeling the global shift in the recycling market. The school was recently notified the…
-
eSCO Processing and Recycling in Rogers is the largest sustainable electronics waste management firm in the Midwest. The company is donating refurbished…
-
About a month ago, Rogers stopped accepting plastic bags for recycling because of a lack of a buyer for the material. The domestic market for plastics is…
-
John Bradburn, lead materials and sustainability officer for Pathway 21, is keynote speaker for the Arkansas Recycling Coalition's 28th annual conference…
-
China is the world's largest post-recycled commodities consumer. The country has issued policies to ban badly sorted or contaminated bales of plastics and…