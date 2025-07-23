© 2025 KUAF
Fayetteville mayor proposes switch to cart-based recycling

By Matthew Moore
Published July 23, 2025 at 2:59 PM CDT
Fayetteville Mayor Molly Rawn is proposing to replace the city's current hand-sorted curbside recycling system with cart-based single-stream recycling to minimize rate increases and boost participation.

The current curbside system has only 40% resident participation, the lowest in the region, while the new system could reach 70% participation and reduce physical strain on city workers. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Mayor Rawn about the proposal, which she will present to the city council for a vote in early August.

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
