Local redistricting is supposed to be done by done by the election commission, but that might not be the case in Sebastian County. Michael Tilley of Talk…
Arkansas lawmakers are returning to the state Capitol Wednesday following an extended recess to formally begin the process of re-drawing the state’s four…
On Wednesday, protesters with the League of Women Voters of Washington County called on Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston to count more than…
Every 10 years, legislative and congressional districts in Arkansas are shifted based on population. A proposal to change who is in charge of the process…