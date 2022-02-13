Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Requiem
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was an incredibly prolific composer, with more than 600 works to his name. Mozart's final composition, Requiem, was commissioned…
Listen to two distinct requiems, one from the 18th century and another from the 20th, in this week's program with Cherubini's in C minor and Silvestrov's…
TheatreSquared opens its tenth anniversary season with Amadeus. The play’s star and co-director Sean Patrick Reilly along with Artistic Director Robert…
American composer Morten Lauridsen wrote Lux Aeterna in honor of his mother after her death. This deeply moving requiem makes many references to light, a…