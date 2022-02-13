Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ryan Cockerham
-
When most people hear the name Godzilla, it's destruction that comes immediately to mind- but as part of their live-scoring of the 1954 film, Ryan…
-
Fresh off the heels of their live scoring of sci-fi classic Metropolis for Trillium Salon Series, the Shadow Ensemble returns with a presentation of F.W.…
-
Ryan Cockerham and the Shadow Ensemble are bridging a 90-year gap- assuming the role that live musicians played in the flickering theaters of the silent…
-
The KUAF Fulbright Chamber Music Festival wraps its season with Philip Glass's String Quartet No. 5 and a world premiere of Ryan Cockerham's piece "Front…
-
When this summer's KUAF Fulbright Chamber Music Festival concludes Friday at the Great Hall of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Ryan Cockerham's…
-
UA Music professor Er-Gene Kahng and composer Ryan Cockerham explore the universe of non-narrative film and music with the music of Alvin Lucier and short…