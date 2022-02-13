Senior Health

-
Ruby Kate Chitsey, a 13-year-old from Harrison, Arkansas, has received a Diana Award in memory of the late Princess Diana of Wales. Chitsey was…
We begin a new year of conversations about age and health with an overview of staying safe as we get older with the help of an acronym: SPACE. It stands…
Lighthouse NWA assists seniors to securely downsize to safer accommodations. We meet the founder, as well as a couple who moved from their their family…
The U.S. Census Bureau predicts that by 2035, there will be more people in the United States that are 65 or older than there are people aged 18 and…