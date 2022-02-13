Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Shostakovich
Axiom Brass wants to crush the stereotype that their instrument family is only bombastic. The quintet plays with precision and expressiveness while…
MacArthur "genius grant" fellowship winner Alisa Weilerstein goes deep with Shostakovich in her new release. Hear her rendering of Shostakovich's 2nd…
“This eloquent composition [Shostakovich], pushing all bearable limits with its melancholic and dazzlingly expeditious features found a perfect match in…
“The greatness of Shostakovich’s music lies beyond politics,” Maestro Andris Nelsons says. “It speaks to people whether they know the times he lived in or…
On his recording Russian Masterpieces for Cello and Orchestra, Zuill Bailey delivers an impressive intensity with his performance of Shostakovich's first…
The Boston Symphony’s first installment of a new series entitled “Under Stalin’s Shadow” features Dmitri Shostakovich’s tenth symphony. Under the…