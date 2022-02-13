-
Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens, the Pluto Manager at the Center for Space and Planetary Science.Most of us experience space through…
-
Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens, the Pluto Manager! Today, Caitlin takes a look at Saturn's sixth-largest moon, Enceladus, and…
-
Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens, the Pluto Manager at the Center for Space and Planetary Science. Earth is the only terrestrial…
-
Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens, the Pluto Manager at the University of Arkansas Center for Space and Planetary Sciences. There have…
-
In this episode of scratching the surface, Caitlin tells us about the strange discoveries resulting from a meteor strike that impacted our planet in 1969.…
-
Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens! Caitlin is the Pluto Manager with the U of A Center for Space and Planetary Science. In this…
-
Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens! Caitlin is the Pluto Manager within the U of A Center for Space and Planetary Science. This week,…