Stage Eighteen
-
Our hills are flooded with roots and folk music. And now, thanks to the Jake Hertzog Trio, jazz jams are becoming a regular thing in downtown…
-
The harp is not the first instrument that comes to mind in an indie rock setting- so the ethereal instrumentals of L.A.-based harpist Mary Lattimore are…
-
As part of Intersections, Northwest Arkansas's monthlong celebration of women in the arts, Stage Eighteen presents an evening of comedy with four women…
-
Continuing our spotlight on Intersections NWA, a monthlong celebration of women in the arts, we visit with theatre company ArkansasStaged regarding two…
-
The Lyrique Quintette, the University of Arkansas's faculty woodwind ensemble, is hard at work on producing its first recording in more than a decade.…
-
Although Stage 18 has quietly hosted shows, events and art nights since last November, the new performing arts venue just off the downtown square in…
-
A house party first brought cellist Christian Davis Serrano-Torres and pianist Sophia-Odelia Bauer together, as they bonded over a mutual interest in…