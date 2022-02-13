Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) presents their closing concert of the season this weekend, with a theme of literary inspirations including…
The next Fort Smith Symphony concert "It's Time for Chaplin," includes a live performace of a Chaplin score set against his iconic film City Lights. "Live…
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra begins its 2018-19 season with a family friendly "Halloween Fantasia" matinee concert Saturday, Sept. 29. "Every…
As part of Of Note's Symphony Sunday edition, Ohio-based composer Jack Gallagher allowed a rare glimpse into the deeper processes behind writing a major…
Kazem Abdullah began playing classical music at 10, but his real passion was always how the pieces of an orchestra can contribute to a whole. Now at 38,…
This Saturday the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) begins its 2017-18 season with a performance of Tchaikovsky's fifth, Haydn's trumpet concerto and…
Violinist Filip Pogady brings his "lightning-like virtuosity" to Northwest Arkansas in a performance of Tchaikovsky's violin concerto with the Arkansas…
After witnessing the eruption of Mount St. Helens from his home in 1980, Alan Hovhaness was commissioned by his former publisher to write a symphony about…
Two hours to fill sometimes means programming the entirety of Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana." Catch it from Christian Thielemann with the Choir and…
"With its radiant orchestral colouring, striking ideas and clarity of form, the Fourth Symphony is perhaps the friendliest introduction to Bruckner's…