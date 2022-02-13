Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Poetry Minute
In today's Poetry Minute, Jean Elderwind reads "For Tom Whose Baby Died" by Robert Moore (a.k.a. Red Hawk).
Today's Poetry Minute features Scotty Thurman reading "Don't Quit," by Edgar A. Guest.
Today's poetry minute features acclaimed poet Jo McDougall reading Miller Williams's poem "Showing Symptoms She first Tries to Fix Herself in the Minds of…
In today's Poetry Minute, Lolly Greenwood reads "The Turkey Shot Out of the Oven" by Jack Prelutsky.
In today's Poetry Minute, Katy Henriksen reads an excerpt of "Deep Step Come Shining" by C.D. Wright.
In today's Poetry Minute, we hear Dick Bennett from the Omni Center for Peace, Justice and Equality read "Paper Lanterns" by Gerald Sloan.
In today's Poetry Minute, we hear from Elizabeth Quinn, reading "Hunt" by Chloe Honum.
In today's Poetry Minute, we hear from Geoffrey Brock, reading "Variations For Two Pianos" by Donald Justice.
In today's Poetry Minute, we hear from Ellen Compton, who reads "Spring and All" by William Carlos Williams.
"Chaplinesque" by Hart Crane is the selection for today's Poetry Minute, which is read by Leo Mazow, a professor of art at the University of Arkansas.