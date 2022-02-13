Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
trike theatre
Regional television celebrity Jason Suel of Later with Jason Suel and co-host of Good Day NWA talks about the upcoming Laughter & Libations event to…
Beginning Friday night, a new Trike Theatre production of Charlotte's Web will bring together professional adult actors and young actors. Each performance…
Today we hear from Simone Cottrell, the Education Manager of Trike Theatre. Simone explains how she builds the curriculum and lesson plans for youth…
Jason Suel and Julie Gabel speak about the creation and development of Trike Theatre in Bentonville.
Throughout the month of October, we have heard from staff members of Trike Theatre. Today, we hear first from Interim Managing Director Julie Gabel about…
All this month, we will be hearing from members of the Trike Theatre staff. Today Pete speaks with Jason Suel, the Director of Marketing and Development,…
Chelsey Herrold is a Resident Teaching Artist at Trike Theatre. Today, were hear from Chelsey about the work she does within the outreach section of the…
Throughout the month of October, the Community Spotlight Series will focus on children's theater and education. Trike Theatre is a youth-focused…