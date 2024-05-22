© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

The return of a nursing program at UAFS

By Kyle Kellams
Published May 22, 2024 at 4:45 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Unsplash

A nursing program is returning to the University of Arkansas Fort Smith. the degree was phased out in the 2010s after a national goal for healthcare began to place a strong emphasis to have all bedside nurses in hospitals possess a bachelor’s degree or higher. But after COVID, that approach is being rethought. Brooke Gray, a graduate of the UAFS program and the program director, said this is a way to replenish the number of nurses in the Arkansas workforce.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
