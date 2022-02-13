Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
valentina lisitsa
Viennese composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold decided he wouldn't write anything other than film scores, which kept his family fed, until after Hitler's…
Valentina Lisitsa performs the piano music of Scriabin in her recent release Nuances. Hear highlights from this album on Of Note’s very last 11 to noon…
Valentina Lisitsa once again graces the musical world with her latest release, Scriabin Nuances. The pieces on this album vary widely in their styles and…
Valentina Lisitsa’s artistry never loses its luster. Her latest recording of consists entirely of études, short piano pieces often used by students to…
Pianist Valentina Lisitsa’s latest release takes on the challenges of Philip Glass’s work with a sensitivity that has not often been associated with his…
Pianist Valentina Lisitsa’s latest recording features delivers red-hot performances of études by Schumann and Chopin, pieces known for their intricate…
The emotionally searing pianist Valentina Lisitsa celebrates Philip Glass in her latest release. As the liner notes attest, "Lisitsa explores the temporal…
Pianist Valentina Lisitsa's latest release features an emotionally searing and virtuosic rendering of Robert Schumann's "Symphonic Etudes." Hear it in its…