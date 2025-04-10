Video Games

-
Local video game developers are ready for you to see their work. OZ Play, taking place on April 17, will let you spend two hours with new games and get previews of games in development. The free, family-friendly event will be at Likewise on College Avenue in downtown Fayetteville.
Advocates of boosting Arkansas’ film industry say offering incentives for filmmakers could begin to make the state a player in that field. On today's show, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams discusses a campaign to bring more movies to Arkansas. Plus, we will explore another entertainment industry gaining a foothold in northwest Arkansas: video game production. Also, learning more about KUAF's Listening Lab.