Causeway Studios, Brain & Brain to take gamers on adventures during OZ Play

Local video game developers are ready for you to see their work. OZ Play, taking place on April 17, will let you spend two hours with new games and get previews of games in development. The free, family-friendly event will be at Likewise in downtown Fayetteville.

This week, two local developers came to the Carver Center for Public Radio. Kjartan Kennedy is the studio director at Causeway Studios, and David Condolora, along with his wife Brooke, is a founder of Brain & Brain. They spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the event and their unique approaches to game development. You can check out Ozark Game Developers here.