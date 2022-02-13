Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
vivaldi
In this week's Of Note on demand installment, we sample the ORA Singers' new album Many Are The Wonders, which features contemporary compositions inspired…
"I love the music of Vivaldi," states 17-year-old recorder player Lucie Horsch. "It's rhythmical, light, energetic; and his slow movements are utterly…
Composer David Chesky takes on the concerto grosso for a contemporary spin to this baroque form in his new release Venetian Concertos. Hear his renderings…
The viola d’amore, or viola of love, is an entirely different instrument from the standard viola. With sympathetic strings to compliment the bowed ones,…
Antonio Vivaldi is ubiquitous today but that wasn't always the case. Miles Dayton Fish, a professor of music at Northwest Arkansas Community College, has…
The works of Antonio Vivaldi have become some of today’s most recognizable and celebrated pieces of music, but there was a time when this prolific…
Some composers go so far as to indicate the length of time their pieces should take, down to the minute and second, but the music of the baroque period is…
Vivaldi’s music offers musicians a chance to express themselves, a quality that Avi Avital explores on his latest recording. “There is so much freedom in…
Finnish composer Aulis Sallinen is perhaps the best known composer of his country after Sibelius. His Chamber Music III, for cello and strings, plays with…
The redbuds are in bloom. Daffodils are everywhere. Spring has officially reached the Arkansas Ozarks. In celebration of the season I pair Anne Akiko…