Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Washington Regional Medical Center
January marks 22 months Arkansans have been dealing with COVID-19, and record high numbers of cases have left hospital leaders concerned. You can find a…
Many of the factors that can lead to stroke can be managed. We ask Dr. Margaret Tremwel, the director of the Washington Regional Medical Center's Stroke…
Michael Bolding, MD, a veteran pandemic physician and hospitalist at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville agreed to be filmed by his media…
The Arkansas Legislative Council has approved nearly $12.5 million to expand physician residencies and fellowships in Northwest Arkansas. Currently, there…
To help Arkansas medical systems better manage escalating COVID-19 hospitalizations, Governor Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order in November that…
Heading into November, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the establishment of the Winter COVID-19 Task Force. One of the task force members is Larry…
According to statistics from a coalition of Northwest Arkansas healthcare providers, at last check, there were 57 patients in the region's COVID-19 Units.…
On Thursday night's Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, Maddow shared a letter the president and CEO of Washington Regional Medical System sent to his staff on…
Cases of COVID-19 have been skyrocketing in Northwest Arkansas over the last few weeks, so healthcare providers in the region ware launching a new…
Washington Regional Medical Center is launching a new billing system Feb.1. The new system will consolidate most Washington Regional hospital, clinic and…