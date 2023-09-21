The Lunch Hour Podcast

Get ready for an unforgettable episode of "The Lunch Hour Summer Concert Podcast" as we dive deep into the captivating intersection of music, Tulsa's historical scene, and an iconic moment in fast-food history. Join us as we chat with Steph Simon, a Tulsa music legend, and McDonald's owner/operator Mike Gentry, who played a pivotal role in the first-of-its-kind McDonald's concert. Steph Simon will take us on a journey through Tulsa's rich music history, while Mike Gentry offers a behind-the-scenes look at this unique fusion of fast food and live music. Discover the evolution of Tulsa's music scene, the creative synergy that birthed this groundbreaking event, and the enduring impact it left. Don't miss this incredible fusion of music, history, and unexpected collaborations.

