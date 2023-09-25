© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support all the news, music, and community you get from KUAF everyday! Give now and choose from two 10-watt Wonder thank you gifts!
The Lunch Hour: A Midday Music Break

The Lunch Hour Podcast feat. Mike Hadely & Tylo May

Published September 25, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Join us in this episode of The Lunch Hour as we celebrate Fort Smith, Arkansas, through the captivating stories of two hometown heroes, Michael Hadley, the friendly face behind the local McDonald's franchise, and Tylo May, an extraordinary hip-hop artist and visionary fashion designer. Discover how these Fort Smith natives have not only found success but also left their indelible mark on their beloved city. This episode is a journey through the unique flavors and rhythms of Fort Smith. Don't miss out on this blend of hometown pride, talent, and inspiration.

The Lunch Hour Summer Concert Series Conversations Sponsored by McDonalds
Stay Connected