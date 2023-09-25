The Lunch Hour Podcast feat. Mike Hadely & Tylo May

Join us in this episode of The Lunch Hour as we celebrate Fort Smith, Arkansas, through the captivating stories of two hometown heroes, Michael Hadley, the friendly face behind the local McDonald's franchise, and Tylo May, an extraordinary hip-hop artist and visionary fashion designer. Discover how these Fort Smith natives have not only found success but also left their indelible mark on their beloved city. This episode is a journey through the unique flavors and rhythms of Fort Smith. Don't miss out on this blend of hometown pride, talent, and inspiration.

