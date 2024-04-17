Episode seven of 'TEA: the Transgender Experience in Arkansas' featuring Malachi Clement

Taylor Johnson: "Malachi, how old were you when you began to realize that you were trans? What did that feel like for you?"

Malachi Clement: "Probably back when I was like five, I didn't have a name for it or word. I didn't know anything like that even existed really. And so I kind of just felt like I didn't fit in that box that I was told to be put in at a very young age. And as I grew up, I kind of forgot about that box. And I tried to conform myself to society. And then one day I kind of woke up and I was like, ‘Wait, hold on.’ I just did some research. And [found] a name for what I was feeling and then kind of went on from there."

Johnson: "What did you initially start affirming your gender?"

Clement: "I think while I was growing up, it was a lot about the way that I dressed. I didn't like to wear dresses a whole lot. I didn’t like wearing skirts. I didn't really like wearing jeans, I wore a lot of basketball shorts, just random shirts. My mom would take me to Kohl's. And she'd be like, ‘Alright, let's look at these things’. And I'm like, but look at this thing over here that comes with a dinosaur toy mom, like look at that. Like, that's pretty cool. So, I think it started with the clothes."

Johnson: "When did you officially come out as a trans guy?"

Clement: "I remember there was a time when I was eighteen that I kind of woke up one morning and I looked at my partner at the time. And I was like, ‘I think I want to try more masculine pronouns.' And she kind of agreed for a minute. And I think it lasted for a day. And I kind of forgot about it. And then going into the community, the gay community more, I realized that I'd been neglecting myself throughout those years. And that's when I really started focusing on it. So, I think when I was twenty, I was like, ‘I don't care about what anybody thinks about me anymore. This is what I'm gonna do. And we're gonna figure out what this is about'."

Johnson: "Did your friends and family have a similar response?

Clement: "Some of them were pretty like, ‘Okay, that's cool’. But it also didn't stick with them. And my family. They didn't know anything about it when I was that age. But when I finally started coming out, my sister told me about a story one time when I was like maybe seven or eight. She was like, when I came out, ‘You know what? I knew it this whole time. Like, I saw it.’ And she has been my most like major like support since then."

Johnson: "Are you comfortable sharing your sexual orientation with us?"

Clement: "Most definitely. I'm very open about my sexual orientation, especially because the sexual orientation does not identify with my gender identity. It's two separate things here. I would identify as my sexuality being pansexual, I don't really care, like how they identify or how they look half the time. It's more so just like who they are as a person, if they're a good person, if we vibe well. That's great."

Johnson: "Are you receiving any kind of gender affirming medical treatment?"

Clement: "Just this past year, I actually had my top surgery. That was a major experience for me, especially because the whole community actually came and helped me with it. I did a lot of [drag] shows, I raised a lot of money on GoFundMe, saved up my own money. And through, I think seven months, I made payments on my surgery until it was time."

Johnson: "What do you do for a living?"

Clement: "I just left Amazon, working for $19 an hour as a driver. And it took a lot of my life away. And now I'm back with Bath & Bodyworks that I've worked with for like five years. I'm comfortable, it's pretty great. But on the side, I have my own business. I do pet services."

Johnson: "Can you share the name of the company?"

Clement: "It's called Bark & Roll."

Johnson: "You also have another vocation as a trans drag king — you mentioned performing earlier. Describe that kind of persona to us."

Clement: "He's just lovable. All the [drag] queens love to see him. They remember him more than he remembers them half the time. And that's due to social anxiety. But I don't know, he's just a lovable character that just brings out a whole lot of energy and pulls you into a story that he wants you to feel in that moment. Whether it's happy, sad. But yeah, he's just he's a very unique character. And he's definitely way opposite of what I actually am."

Johnson: "What was your first performance like?"

Clement: "It was very nerve wracking. It was at C4 Nightclub and Lounge. We had an open stage night that night. I was 21 when I first started. In high school, I never did theater. The only thing I did was like marching band. So, like doing something like this was way out of my comfort zone. I didn't know if I was going to be good at it. And I remember I went out. And [performed to] Mambo Number Five, I think that's what it was. And I remember I was in greens and purples and golds. And I just I did that and people loved it. And people just blew me up after that. But I remember being really, really nervous. And after that, it's just been a roller coaster."

Johnson: "It's great that you got such a warm reception, considering that you are the first drag king in this area. What does that feel like?

Clement: "Sometimes it feels like it's a lot of pressure. Just because I know I'm an example for people who want to perform. Especially because I'm kind of considered as the only one, as a drag king performer."

Johnson: "Do you think these up and coming drag kings are meeting your expectations?"

Clement: "Sometimes? I'm not gonna lie. It seems like the new kids that are coming into the scene, they have been getting more of a big head, they haven't felt what it's like to struggle a little bit when it comes to being accepted. But for people like me and a bunch of other older queens, we had to fight for our spot, we had a fight for what we have now, you know?"

Johnson: "Why do you perform?"

Clement: "Because it gives me an outlet, actually. I never realized how much I actually needed it until I started doing it. And I realized when I stopped doing it for a little bit that I was so just in my head and stressed and I had no outlet to get rid of all these feelings that I was having. I know I can go pick a song that I really really like, go perform to my heart's content, and then come back and be exhausted and feel relief."

Johnson: "Have you been forced to deal with any transphobia when you perform or just in general out in public?"

Clement: "I'm three years on my testosterone. I'm probably barely clockable unless you're another trans person and you kind of know what to look for — if you're looking. But I mean, back when I was in my early transitioning stages, there was a lot of things that people didn't understand. And when it comes to the drag community, a lot of people are really accepting of that kind of stuff. Mostly because like if you're your persona, they're gonna use your persona’s pronouns."

Johnson: "Why do you think trans individuals, specifically trans youth, receive such hate and backlash for living their lives?"

Clement: "I think it's just because people, like the older generations, are worried about these younger people already making up their mind about something like this at a very early age, and I don't really blame them, you know, that's a lot to think about, gender is a lot to think about when you're young. But if you know? You know, and you shouldn't hide yourself from it. And I feel like that might be the reason why a lot of people hate on the younger trans youth. Because they may think, ‘Well, they don't know they're too young, they shouldn't be able to make that kind of decision for themselves'. But young people have every right to. I feel like trans youth needs to be guided. And that's why we have {trans youth support} programs now to help guide them in the direction that they should be going."

Johnson: "Do you think that there's value in introducing youth to drag and drag culture or older trans individuals?"

Clement: "I think it’s important for people to know, like if I had know back when I was seven? I think I probably would have gotten to the conclusion a lot faster, started my transition. Kids love seeing drag queens, thatlook like superheroes to them. They're like, ‘Oh my God, she's so pretty'. But I do think it's important for kids to know about drag entertainers and to be exposed to it, because drag queens, and entertainers in general, they know what's appropriate. Like, as soon as we figure out there's going to be a kid in the audience, especially a queen, because they're the first ones to hear it, yhey're like, ‘we've got to change something real quick, I can't be wearing that anymore, [or] we're gonna change the number entirely'. It's a good thing."

Johnson: "What do you want listeners to understand about being trans in Arkansas?"

Clement: "It's definitely not easy. Nor is it simple. Talking to the younger people out there, you're gonna go through a lot of hoops. Insurance is going to be crazy. We don't have things like if you want to start testosterone, we don't have things like Planned Parenthood anymore within this region. [Planned Parenthood] was the easiest way to get onto testosterone, you could go in there and be like, ‘Hey, I feel this way'. And they're like, cool. And then they get you started. And you have to convince a lot of people that you feel this way or this is real, or it's not a phase. You're gonna go through a lot of hardships. But once you get through it, and you start your journey, and you get to where you want to be in your transition, you're going to be happy. You just got to go through it. We all did it. You got your brothers and sisters behind you. Like they'll help you through it. And it's not easy. But I think this area is starting to accept it a little bit more. Little by little. We're getting there."

That was trans drag king artist, Malachi Clelment, interviewed by Taylor Johnson in the Listening Lab for "TEA: the Transgender Experience in Arkansas." TEA is directed by Emerson Alexander, edited by Sophia Nourani, and produced by Jacqueline Froelich. To watch previous episodes search for the TEA link on Listening Lab.