Republicans want to know why Trump is being investigated for potential violations of Espionage Act

Republicans stepped up calls for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the justification for its seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Meanwhile, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have warned law enforcement agencies of increased threats following the search of Mar-a-Lago.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR’s Greg Myre to get the latest developments

