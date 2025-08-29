University of Arkansas opens Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation
The University of Arkansas formally opened the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Material Innovation, a 42,000 square foot building made primarily of timber on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville. The center, designed by Dublin-based Grafton Architects and Fayetteville's Modus Studio, serves as both an educational facility and civic landmark showcasing Arkansas wood species and timber construction techniques. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with architects from both firms during yesterday's preview tour.