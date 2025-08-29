© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

University of Arkansas opens Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 29, 2025 at 1:12 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design

The University of Arkansas formally opened the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Material Innovation, a 42,000 square foot building made primarily of timber on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville. The center, designed by Dublin-based Grafton Architects and Fayetteville's Modus Studio, serves as both an educational facility and civic landmark showcasing Arkansas wood species and timber construction techniques. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with architects from both firms during yesterday's preview tour.

Tags
Ozarks at Large University of ArkansasFay Jones School of Architecture
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content