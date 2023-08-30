© 2023 KUAF
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: The Center for Arkansas Farms and Foods 'Farmers for Tomorrow' Fundraiser

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published August 30, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT

The Center for Arkansas Farms and Foods will hold a fundraising event 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, to support the Farmers for Tomorrow fund, a program to help aspiring farmers start their small farm businesses. The event will be at the Milo J. Shult Agricultural Research and Extension Center, at 1005 W. Meade St., in Fayetteville. CAFF is a part of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research branch of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Pete speaks with Heather Friedrich.

KUAF Community Spotlight Community SpotlightOzarks at LargeFundraising
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
