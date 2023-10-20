© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: NWACC Fall Fest

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published October 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT
NWACC
Learn more about NWACC's annual Fall Fest here

Pete Hartman speaks with Cierra Collins, Director of Student Life for Northwest Arkansas Community College, about their annual Fall Fest, Thursday Oct. 19 from 5 to 9:30pm. Community members are invited to join this free event and enjoy activities such as carnival games, door prizes, student club booths and an outdoor viewing of the movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for viewing the movie. It’s a free event, with food available for purchase. For more, NWACC.edu

Tags
KUAF Community Spotlight Community SpotlightFall FestivalNWACC
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
See stories by Pete Hartman