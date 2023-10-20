Community Spotlight: NWACC Fall Fest

Pete Hartman speaks with Cierra Collins, Director of Student Life for Northwest Arkansas Community College, about their annual Fall Fest, Thursday Oct. 19 from 5 to 9:30pm. Community members are invited to join this free event and enjoy activities such as carnival games, door prizes, student club booths and an outdoor viewing of the movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for viewing the movie. It’s a free event, with food available for purchase. For more, NWACC.edu