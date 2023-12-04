© 2023 KUAF
Supreme Court hears case about future of opioid settlement

Published December 4, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST

The Supreme Court hears a case on Monday about the multi-billion dollar bankruptcy settlement reached with Purdue Pharma over the opioid crisis. The company agreed to pay around $6 billion to victims and state and local governments, but the deal also shields the Sackler family from future liability.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Aneri Pattani, senior correspondent for KFF Health News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.